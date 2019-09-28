_DSC3803.jpg
Deerfield Windsor's Brayden Michlig fights through tacklers for extra yardage Thursday in the Knight's game against Tiftarea. DWS lost 28-24. Don't miss the photo gallery on albanyherald.com.

The Deerfield Windsor 7th and 8th grade football team lost Thursday to Tiftarea Academy 28-24, but the 5th and 6th grade team won. Don't miss the photo gallery on albanyherald.com.

