ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights won their third straight softball game of the season Monday afternoon behind the pitching of Ellie Morgan.
Morgan pitched a complete game two-hitter and the Lady Knights topped the Westover Lady Patriots 5-1 in the Albany westside showdown.
DWS took the lead in the second inning when Harper Coleman doubled to lead off the inning. Milla McEwen was then hit by a pitch before Sarah Sternenberg knocked in Coleman with a single to left. McEwen scored when Tamiyah Brown walked with the bases loaded.
Coleman scored again in the third when she singled, then stole second and third base and came home on a groundout by Caroline Cioban.
Shortstop Joi Hubbard stretched the lead to 4-0 in the fourth with a hard hit ball just over third base and to the fence in left field. She made it an inside the park home run, getting all the way around the bases before the Lady Patriots could get the ball in.
The Lady Patriots got on the board in the top of the fifth when Rayven Thurston walked and then stole second. She scored on a hard hit ball by Savanna Adams that led to a DWS error and Thurston raced home.
DWS' Emma Blair scored the final run of the day in the bottom of the sixth when Westover walked four straight batters.
Morgan was the winning pitcher for the Lady Knights, giving up two hits and one unearned run. She walked five and struck-out 12.
Autumn Holsey took the loss on the mound for the Lady Patriots. She pitched six innings, gave up four hits and five earned runs. She walked six and struck out four.
Deerfield-Windsor will be at home again Thursday to host Southwest Georgia Academy at 4 p.m. Westover will be at home against Hardaway Thursday at 4 p.m.
