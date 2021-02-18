A year ago the Deerfield-Windsor track and field teams were poised for another run at region and state titles in their final season in the GISA.
With success at an early track meet at Hugh Mills Stadium which included local track powers Monroe and Westover, the Deerfield-Windsor team had high hopes of the boys repeating as state champions and the girls taking the title as well. All of that ended just days after that meet at Hugh Mills when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake Clawson is not sure exactly what this season holds for his teams, but he is optimistic that his young athletes will find their groove and be able to compete for a top spot in Region 1-A of the GHSA private school division.
“It will definitely be more competitive in the GHSA than it was before,” Clawson said earlier this week. “We have had to rearrange our thinking, from focused on state titles to winning region and then seeing how many runners we can qualify for state.”
Clawson thinks the toughest competition from within the region will be Presbyterian Day School of Macon and Calvary Day School of Savannah.
“First Presbyterian has a strong team,” Clawson said, “and Calvary Day has some really good sprinters, but we compete against schools like Monroe and Westover so we don’t back down from any competition. We are not afraid to go and compete.”
The Deerfield-Windsor boys won the state GISA title two years ago when today’s seniors were just sophomores. Clawson said the boys team will be built around strong distance runners that include senior Graham Ford and junior Jon Durham, who both had strong cross country seasons and are both school record holders. Durham earned all-state honors as the Knights finished fifth in the state, and both Durham and Ford earned all-region honors.
Another athlete Clawson is counting on to put points on the board for the Knights is senior Parker Jones, who is a talented jumper and the team’s strongest sprinter.
“We haven’t had a full track season in two years,” said Clawson, “but we have a lot of athletes that are young and work really hard. It is going to be good to watch these young athletes emerge as they go into a full season.”
On the girls side, Clawson said the team will be built around sprinter Cassandra Lopez. Lopez competes in the 100-meter and 200-meter races for the Knights and Clawson is confident some of the younger team members will fill spots to put points on the board.
The Knights won’t have Charlotte Augenstein, another school record holder, who missed her senior track season last year because of COVID-19. She is now on the team at the University of Georgia.
“You don’t just replace a runner like Charlotte,” Clawson said. “To go from competing in high school in the GISA to Georgia and the SEC is a big step, but Charlotte did it. I do think we have some good athletes on the girls team but they haven’t been through a full track season so we have to see how things go.”
The coach said training for the team has not changed due to the pandemic, but other things have changed.
“We’re still doing the same type of training, but now we have to stress to the athletes to take care of themselves when they are not with us or at school,” he said. “I have to help them understand that it is their responsibility to make good decisions about who they are with and where they go, making sure they wear their mask and stay away from people because if you get sick you are not able to compete. ”
Whatever Clawson did in the fall worked because no member of the Deerfield-Windsor team had a positive COVID test during the cross country season.
Some of the Knights' strongest runners will open the season this weekend during a trip to Marietta, but the season for the entire team will open at home on March 3 against three other teams. Only the athletes and members of their family are allowed to enter due to COVID restrictions. The first race will start at 3:30 in Albany on the campus of Deerfield-Windsor School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.