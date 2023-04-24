Deerfield-Windsor logo

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor track and field season will end this week with the state competition in Locust Grove, Ga. where the boys are favored to bring home the state title while the girls are looking to make some noise and surprise other teams. Both teams recently won the region track championship by huge margins.

"It's a three-day meet so anything can happen," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake Clawson. "But the hay is in the barn. Our kids have done the work. We have been working since January and we have had good workout after good workout. Now we just have to go out and be the best version of ourselves."

