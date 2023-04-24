ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor track and field season will end this week with the state competition in Locust Grove, Ga. where the boys are favored to bring home the state title while the girls are looking to make some noise and surprise other teams. Both teams recently won the region track championship by huge margins.
"It's a three-day meet so anything can happen," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake Clawson. "But the hay is in the barn. Our kids have done the work. We have been working since January and we have had good workout after good workout. Now we just have to go out and be the best version of ourselves."
The Deerfield-Windsor boys won the state championship in cross country and those distance runners are hoping to sweep those events at state. Garrison Slaughter is the favorite to win state after winning the region in the 800-meter, 1600-meter, and 3200-meter raves as well as being a part of the 4c800-meter relay team.
But it's not just distance runners that score points for the Knights.
"Since I've been here at Deerfield-Windsor, we have always had good distance runners, and each year we won the state in cross country, we also won the state in track," the coach said. "But this year our team is more well-rounded. We've got string distance runners, we have good sprinters, we have good jumpers and we have good throwers. I'm not sure if this is the best team I have coached here, but it is definitely the most well-rounded."
"Normally, I don't put an athlete into more than three events," Clawson said. "But Garrison and Boles (Middleton) will have five events each because they are that good. They can do it."
Slaughter will compete in seven races, including preliminary and final races, over the three days for the Knights. Middleton will compete in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, and the triple jump, and then race in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
"This senior class is special and they don't have that state championship ring," Clawson said. "I'm really hoping to put them into a position to win because they deserve it. I think we have every athlete at DWS that can help us out competing. Some of them are just in one event because they are in baseball or soccer or something else. But they are all out here to score points for the team."
Seniors on the boy's track and field team include Middleton, Chancellor Bacon, Thomas Ray, Reid Martin, Ethan Johnson, Tillman Dew, and Harrison Dyke.
While the Lady Knights are not favored to win, Clawson is hoping the Lady Knights surprise some people.
"The girls are really good and very deep," said Clawson, "But we don't have that one heavy hitter that can just go out and win events. Our girls are talented and have worked very hard to put themselves in this position. I trust all the work they have put in and feel good about where we can end up."
Clawson said Brookstone of Columbus is the favorite to win the girl's championship. However, he is expecting some of his Lady Knights to score big.
"For the girls, Caroline Tennyson can score points in the 400m and possibly break into the top three," said Clawson. "Our girl's 4x100m and 4x800m are both ranked in the top four and they could surprise some people. Our girl's pole vaulters - Ella Bridges and Faith Chung - are very well coached and if they get their first few jumps under them, they could move up and score as well," he said. "In the 800m, Gabrielle Harris is on the borderline of scoring, but she's improved all year and she always steps up when it counts."
The Lady Knights have other chances, as well.
"Joi (Hubbard) is one of two or three that could win the jumping events," said Clawson. "Joi is just vicious when it comes to competition and as a coach you love that. Margaret (Hodges) could win in some of the distance races, and our relay teams are really good."
Assistant coach Jessica Carr agreed.
"Joi has really been working hard, putting in extra work on the weekends and focusing on getting stronger. I’m fortunate to get to work with her," said Carr. "Our girls have some young talent that will really develop in the coming years, like freshman sprinter Sarai Robertson."
The competition will begin Thursday with many preliminary races and continue Friday and Saturday. Rain is in the forecast but so far no rain plans have been announced.