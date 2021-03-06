The Deerfield-Windsor Knight track and field teams opened their season last week on their home track, dominating by winning every event on the schedule, save three.
The boys took the team win with 129 points, followed by Pelham with 39, Southland Academy finished third with 25 points, Baconton Charter came in fourth with 14 points and Webster County tallied four points. For the girls, Deerfield-Windsor was without several team members due to basketball but still took the big win with 113 points, Southland Academy finished second with 34, Baconton Charter tallied 13 and Webster County scored three points.
“It was a nice result for the first meet,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake Clawson. “We were missing half of the girls team because of basketball, but they still won. I feel good about their depth.”
On the boys, Clawson commented, “I told my distance runners to just do enough to win without expending too much energy. They had a tough speed session on Friday, which they needed to be ready for. I let the sprinter and hurdlers go at it. Boles Middleton ran the second-fastest time in the school’s history in the 110-meter hurdles in only his second race ever. He is a natural. Parker Jones won the 100-meter dash and has the fastest time in 1A private. I was impressed with his focus.”
In the 100, DWS’ Graham Ford and Garrett Watson finished 1-2 in the boys competition while the Lady Knights’ Casandra Lopez and Morgan Minnick of Southland finished 1-2 in the girls 100.
Baconton Charter’s Greg Reece won the boy’s 200, followed by Pelham’s Cameron Bailey. Lopez again won the girls 200 for the Lady Knights with Minnick of Southland again in second.
In the 400, Bailey, a recent football signee for the Albany State Golden Rams, won the 400 with Deerfield-Windsor’s Gleaton Jones taking second. On the girls side, Deerfield Windsor took 1-2 with Gentry Haygood crossing the line just ahead of teammate Christianna Ford.
Graham Ford and Jon Durham finished 1-2 in the boys 800.
For the 1,600 boys race, Durham took first with Ford in second. Sophie Singleton of Deerfield-Windsor won the girls 1,600 while Baconton Charter’s Kimberly Curles took second.
In the boys 3,200, Jackson Beluska took the tape first with teammate Harper Buntin second. Deerfield-Windsor’s Sophie Singleton and Jane Strickland finished 1-2 in the girls race.
Boles Middleton of Deerfield-Windsor won both the 110 and 300 hurdles with Pelham’s Jaylon Copeland taking second in the 110 and the Knights’ Bo Bennett taking second in the 300 hurdles. Katie Johnson and Haliegh Joslin finished 1-2 in the 110 girls race with Joslin taking first in the 300 hurdles. Cate Stallings of Southland Academy took second in the 300 hurdles.
In the boys relays, Deerfield Windsor won both the 400 and the 1,600 with Pelham in second in both races. The boys 3,200 saw Deerfield Windsor A in first and Deerfield-Windsor B in second. In the girls relays, Southland took first in the 400 and Deerfield-Windsor won the 1,600 and the 3,200.
The Deerfield-Windsor track teams will hit the track again Wednesday. Field events begin at 3:45 p.m. and races start at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.