Six area track teams descended on Albany earlier this week for track and field competitions at Deerfield-Windsor, but the home team took top honors in both divisions despite having three of their top competitors sitting out.
The Lady Knights took top honors with 186 points and the boys finished with 184 total points. The Knights were without Jon Durham and Graham Ford, who were held out for another competition Saturday, and Parker Jones, who missed the competition with an injury.
The Lady Knights took first place in seven of eight track events including wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes by Cassandra Lopez. Lopez won the 100 race with a time of 13.05 seconds, topping Webster County's Georgia Green, who crossed with a time of 13.43. Deerfield-Windsor's Joi Hubbard and Caroline Tennyson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 100. Lopes won the 200 with a time of 28.06 to edge Southland Academy's Morgan Minick (28.58).
Tennyson took top honors in the 400 in an extremely close finish. Tennyson and Southland's Maddie Crisp both finished with a 65.36 time, but Tennyson took the win by a nose.
Southland's Jadie Burrell won the 800 with a time of 2:39.8, edging Bailey Irvin of Deerfield-Windsor who crossed three seconds later. Irvin turned around and won the 1,600 and teammate Gabrielle Harris finished second. Burrell took third in that race. The Lady Knights won again in the 3,200 when Sophie Singleton took top honors over Baconton Charter's Kimberly Curles.
Deerfield-Windsor's Ansley Inslow and Kate Williams finished 1-2 in the 100 hurdles, but Trinity Geertz of Brookwood took the 300 hurdles with Inslow in second.
In field events, Deerfield-Windsor's Joi Hubbard won both the long jump and the triple jump. Brookwood's Geertz won the high jump and Westwood's Carleigh Bynum won the pole vault. Westover's Tejah Lawson won both the girls' discus and shot put, with Westwood's Sarah Sheffield taking second in both events.
In the relays, Brookwood won the girl's 400 relay and Southland won the girls' 1,600 relay. Deerfield-Windsor finished second in both of those events.
In the boys' competition, Brookwood's T.J. Thomas won the 100 with a time of 11.03, with Baconton Charter's Greg Reese in second. Reese followed up by winning the 200 with a time of 23.87 over Brookwood's Destin Moore with a time of 24.1.
Nathan Duke of Southland won the 400, followed by three Deerfield-Windsor Knights. Thomas Ray finished second, Harren Bettis took third and Gleaton Jones finished fourth. The 800 had a similar result where Southland's Tanner Humphrey crossed first, followed by Deerfield-Windsor's Charles Peeler, Harren Bettis and Jackson Belusko.
Garrison Slaughter and Peeler took 1-2 for the Knights in the 1,600 while Luke Hillard of Westwood won the 3,200 over Baconton Charter's C.J. Cox.
Deerfield-Windsor's Boles Middleton won both of the boys hurdles events, edging teammate Tucker Pollock in the 110 and beating Brookwood's Ean Parr in the 300.
In the relays, Brookwood won the boys 400 over Deerfield-Windsor by .02 seconds, then Deerfield-Windsor won the the 1,600 meter relay with Southland Academy in second.
In the field events, Westwood's Caden Goodwin took the top spot in two events, winning the long jump over Southland's Nathan Duke and in the triple jump over Deerfield-Windsor's Middleton and Ben Hatcher in third.
Southland Academy's Coleman Fort won the high jump over Westwood's Liam Rogers and Railey Davis, who finished second and third for the Wildcats.
Deerfield-Windsor took the top two spots in the pole vault with Carter Deriso winning with an 11 foot vault and John Allen Rigsby in second at 9-6.
Westwood took the win in the boys discus when Fletcher Sheffield threw for 139-1 with Westover's Isaac Moody in second with a throw of 133-6. Moody won the boys shot put with the Knights' Gleaton Jones in second and Sheffield in third.
