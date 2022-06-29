ALBANY — Summer football workouts Tuesday saw the Deerfield-Windsor Knights visit Westover High School for some 7-on-7 competition in near triple-digit heat, at least before the clouds moved in later.
Both Westover and Deerfield-Windsor will be competing in new regions this year and both are looking to improve on last year's results. Westover finished 1-8 last year and 0-6 in the region, while the Knights finished 3-7 and 2-4 in the region.
The Patriots of Westover were decked out in red shirts and blue shorts while the Knights of Deerfield-Windsor, who also normally wear red, white, and blue, donned white shirts with black pants. The two teams took turns with scripted plays going against the skill players of each other.
"It was a solid day for us," said Westover head coach Adam Miller. "It was controlled and scripted. For us, the biggest thing is getting reps in. We've exposed them to a lot this summer — we went down to Pelham, Thomas Central and Tift County. We are seeing the players getting more comfortable with the offense and the defense. We have been building on what we learned during the spring and we haven't seen any fall off from the spring."
"We have some very, very young guys stepping up this summer," Miller continued. "But we've also gotten great work from our returning players like running back Aiden Griffin and defensive end Deandre Chapman."
Griffin missed the 2021 season with an injury.
Westover's new region will span from the Florida line to Columbus. Fortunately, the Patriots are in the middle. Crosstown rivals Monroe and Dougherty are no longer in the region, but Bainbridge and Cairo return as traditional powers and Columbus and Shaw of Columbus now round out the region for the Patriots.
The Knights were without two key players in quarterback Thomas Ray and wide receiver Boles Middleton, but Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake McCrae liked what he saw.
"We're having a good summer," McCrae said. "The boys are working really hard in this heat and really starting to put it together. We are going to have really strong senior leadership this year and that will help us on the field because we do have a lot of young players."
McCrae said one of his major concerns is the line.
"We have some really good players up front and I like them a lot," he said. "But it is the numbers that are scary. It is going to be hard to put two groups together."
McCrae said he believes the Knights will match up better in the new region and should be more competitive this season. The Knights are moving to the GIAA this year and will play a lot of old rivals including Terrell Academy, Brookwood, Southland and Valwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.