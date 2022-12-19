ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor boys and girls basketball teams opened their Christmas Classic, sponsored by Southwest Oral Surgery, Monday with big wins in their first games. The Knights belted Southwest Georgia Academy 69-32 and the Lady Knights followed with a 63-34 win over Fitzgerald.
Deerfield-Windsor wins big in Christmas Classic
