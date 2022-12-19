Deerfield-Windsor wins big in Christmas Classic

Deerfield-Windsor freshman Jackson Revell shoots for two during Monday's game against Southwest Georgia. The Knights rolled to a big 69-32 win.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor boys and girls basketball teams opened their Christmas Classic, sponsored by Southwest Oral Surgery, Monday with big wins in their first games. The Knights belted Southwest Georgia Academy 69-32 and the Lady Knights followed with a 63-34 win over Fitzgerald.

 

