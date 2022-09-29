GarrisonSlaughter.jpg

Deerfield-Windsor’s Garrison Slaughter in action during a cross country race.

 Special Photo

MACON — Deerfield-Windsor junior Garrison Slaughter was the fastest man on the course Wednesday in Macon, winning the Viking Invitational hosted by First Presbyterian Day School.

The Knights took four of the top 10 spots to take first place overall, while the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights placed third as a team overall.

