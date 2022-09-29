MACON — Deerfield-Windsor junior Garrison Slaughter was the fastest man on the course Wednesday in Macon, winning the Viking Invitational hosted by First Presbyterian Day School.
The Knights took four of the top 10 spots to take first place overall, while the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights placed third as a team overall.
Slaughter completed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 17:26.91, 10 seconds ahead of ACE Charter's Nathan Hallar. Right behind Hallar, in third place, was DWS freshman Jack Moore. The Knights also got top ten finishes from Ethan Newsome in sixth and Jackson Belusko in 10th. Michael Collins crossed the line in 22nd place overall to finish the scoring and give the Knights the best team score at 42 points. Holy Innocents placed second with 72 and Stratford Academy finished third with 86 points.
Deerfield-Windsor 8th grader Margaret Hodges led the way for the Lady Knights Wednesday, finishing in sixth place. Senior Jane Strickland crossed the line a few seconds later in 13th place and another eighth grader, Macy Hatcher, finished next for the Lady Knights in 27th place. Molly Fuller and Anna Chapman crossed in 29th and 30th place, respectively, to end the scoring for the Lady Knights. Brookstone's girls took four of the top ten spots to win the meet with 29 points and Holy Innocents claimed the second spot with 88 points. Deerfield-Windsor finished in third with 95 points.
Deerfield-Windsor's Daniel Roland and Jordan Jantz led the team in the Middle School boys race. Roland finished 25th and Jantz 26th but Bleckley County Middle School won the team competition with five of the top 10 spots.
Ada Hunt, a sixth-grader at DWS, took the 12th spot in the girls middle school race to lead the Lady Knights. Stratford Academy won the girls middle school team competition.
