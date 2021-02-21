MARIETTA — Deerfield-Windsor's Graham Ford broke the school record Saturday in the 3,200-meter run as he and three others from the Knights' track and field squad traveled to Marietta for the the Marietta Distance Carnival with Steeplechase.
Ford finished 17th overall among more than hundreds of runners with a school-record time of 9 minutes, 55:77 seconds. Fellow Knight Jon Durham crossed in 19th place five seconds later and Garrison Slaughter finished in 96th.
"I'm happy with where our fitness is at this point in the season," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake Clawson. "The meet was competitive, but they had no problem sticking their necks out and running against some fast athletes. Graham is a veteran so I knew he'd rise to the occasion. He and Jon have broken that record three times in the last year, so I think they will keep trading turns through the spring."
Ford also came close to setting the school record in the mile run, finishing with a time of 4:37, good for third on the list of the school's runners.
In the 1,600, Ford topped the Knights with an 11th-place finish at a time of 4:37:04, followed by Durham in 29th, Slaughter in 58th and Charles Peeler in 118th place.
In the 800, Peeler finished in 57th place with a time of 2:17:62.
The complete Deerfield-Windsor team will compete on March 3 with the season-opening meet on the school's campus in Albany.
