The Deerfield Windsor Knights moved their record to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the region Friday night as they beat Southland 10-0 behind the efforts of a stingy defense. The Knights have now allowed only three points in the last three games and that field goal came in triple overtime at Loganville.
The Knights and Raiders battled to a 0-0 halftime score, but Southland had an opportunity to score on the first drive of the game. The Knights defense stopped Southland at the 12-yard line and Southland attempted a field goal. The ball hit the upright and bounced out and the Knights took over.
Freshman Travis Ray, now playing quarterback for the Knights as Preston Jones is injured, got the Knights moving on the next drive with a pass to Ashton Mann. However, the hit on Mann jarred the ball loose and the Raiders had the ball again. That is when the defense rose up again and Smith Bettis picked off a Raider pass as the end of the first quarter approached.
The Knights finally got on the board in the second half when Ray connected with Drew Reich on a 17-yard touchdown pass and Spears Wilson kicked the extra point to put Deerfield Windsor up 7-0. The Knights got three more points later when Wilson booted a 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Knights will travel to Tiftarea Friday night for another region game. Southland (4-4) will host Creekside Christian Friday night in Americus.
Baconton Charter 44 Stewart County 14
The Baconton Charter Blazers forced six turnovers and took advantage of those Friday night as they beat Stewart County 44-14 in Lumpkin. Two of those turnovers were interceptions by Caleb Jones that led to Blazer touchdowns.
Jones and Zavian Freeman scored touchdowns for the Blazers including passes from quarterback Haden High.
The Blazers are now 3-5 on the season and in the region and will face Chattahoochee County next week.