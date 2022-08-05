asu84.jpg

ASU head coach Gabe Giardina (in back in blue) watches as running backs go through drills during the Golden Rams' fist practice Friday night on the East campus of Albany State University.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The defending SIAC champion Albany State Golden Rams held their first workout of the new season Friday on the east campus football field in Albany with 101 players showing up ready for the initial session.

"It was really good to hit the grass," ASU head coach Gabe Giardina said. "We've been exercising our jaws all offseason about what we needed to do, so it was really good to get out there and start working on our team."

