ALBANY — The defending SIAC champion Albany State Golden Rams held their first workout of the new season Friday on the east campus football field in Albany with 101 players showing up ready for the initial session.
"It was really good to hit the grass," ASU head coach Gabe Giardina said. "We've been exercising our jaws all offseason about what we needed to do, so it was really good to get out there and start working on our team."
Giardina said all of his expected players were present and there were no surprises of players who were expected but didn't show up. The coach also said the players were in better physical condition than in previous years.
He added that the focus this summer is pushing to the next level and that includes the next level in the classroom, in character and of course on the field in competition. Giardina believes with the players starting out in better physical condition, they will move to that next level quickly.
"I am really excited to see how physically in shape the guys are," he said. "The workout was so good, it wasn't like Day 1. They were fast and physical, especially our returning guys."
He mentioned a number of returning starters who were on the field showing their leadership, including returning quarterback Dionte Bonneau and linebacker Antonio Leroy.
"They were loud and really stepping up in leadership," Giardina said. "It felt more like Day 7. I really can't say enough nice things about Coach Troy Williams and his summer program. We've had more guys here working than any previous year and Williams has just a phenomenal job. And we couldn't do this without our community. We have 17 churches and fraternities that feed our guys and we just wouldn't be where we are without them."
