AUBURN, Ala. -- Let's get straight to the point from the outset: Georgia's defense is going to take the Bulldogs as far as they want to go.
It's the best in the country, and if anyone wants to debate that too much after its performance on the Plains Saturday then you might have to come up with some hard facts and figures to disprove it.
While the Bulldogs offense had its moments on Saturday, it generally sputtered along aside from a play or two here and there, much the way it has all season.
Fortunately for Georgia, the defense, without breaking for much of the game, continued its trend of dominating performances.
The Bulldogs defense entered the game allowing just 10.1 points per game, a figure that only went up slightly after allowing a couple late touchdowns in Saturday night's 21-14 win.
Another shutout would have given the Bulldogs four on the year, but it went seven straight quarters without allowing a point going back to last week's 27-0 win over Missouri.
That's hard to do.
A fluke play here, a fumble by the offense that sets an opponent up in good field position, a punt return for a touchdown; nothing of the like occurred for the Bulldogs until an Auburn offense found the end zone with 10:04 to play in the fourth quarter. Then it scored another a few minutes later against a fatigued Bulldogs D.
But when it needed to bear down, when it needed to grind out a win on Saturday, it came through.
When Auburn got into Georgia territory, which wasn't often early in the game, the Georgia defense gritted its teeth. It faced 86 overall plays, the most in any game under Kirby Smart, and had enough at the end for a sack by true freshman Travon Walker to clinch the game for good.
Plain and simple, this defense is exceptional.
It's disciplined, ferocious and has a bit of a chip on its shoulder.
When Georgia's offense is failing to make plays, the Bulldogs defense is doing its part to make sure the other team is failing as well. And, as we've seen time and again, it's the one making the plays.
"We played good for three quarters, the fourth quarter wasn't our best quarter," linebacker Monty Rice said. "But that just goes to the preparation and hard work we put in throughout the week. Our coaching, playcalling, it's a mixture of things."
With Auburn needing three yards in the second quarter it tried trickery with running back Boobie Whitlow.
A quick snap to the running back gained two yards on third down. He lost 13 on fourth-and-1.
It was more evidence of the discipline and composure that the Bulldogs defense has shown this year.
And just how much the Bulldogs' fortunes this year rest on its shoulders.
"Everyone doing their job, no one's trying to play outside their body and everybody knows their role," safety J.R. Reed said. "Nobody worries about their stats. It's my job to play here, it's my job to play this gap and I'm going to do it. Whoever gets the tackle, we're all going to be happy for him."
The question is clear: Does Georgia have what it takes to beat LSU in the SEC championship game and get itself into its second College Football Playoff in three years?
It's quite obvious what needs to happen for that scenario to occur.
The defense slowing the high-powered LSU offense is what it's going to come down to.
Obviously, that's a challenge that not many defense want to face.