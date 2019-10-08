Former Falcons great Deion Sanders is frustrated with the play of the team's defense and on the NFL Network's GameDay Prime show he predicted that the Falcons' "coaching staff" wouldn't remain past Week 8.
News of what Arthur Blank had told The AJC's Steve Hummer that there would not be any changes, for now had reached the Network.
"What (Arthur Blank) expects is a commitment to excellence," Sanders said. "But he expects a commitment to excellence. What he's getting right now, when you pull up to the stadium it's already 30 points on the darn scoreboard because that's what your defense is surrendering each game. Now, how can you win with that? They gave up 50 today (to Houston), man. So, when the owner says you're fine, that's what he truly believes. He wants you to be fine.
"But you know what gets you fired, not the owner. The fans and the media (will get) you fired. Because with them seats and ain't no butts in them seats and they start to be empty, and the chatter starts going on, now the team starts to quit on you a little bit. Oh, there has to be a change.
"I do not believe that this coaching staff will remain past Week 8."
It was noted that a firing would affect a lot of people.
"I'm not doing it," said Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback who played for the Falcons from 1989-93. "I'm just telling you what is going to happen.... I'm trying to tell you the truth."
It was noted that the Falcons play hard and have Arizona up next on the schedule.
"They can get that," Sanders said. "Arizona is a good homecoming game. They can get that."
After the Cardinals, the Falcons have home games against the Rams on Oct. 20 and the Seahawks on Oct. 27 before their bye week.
"I hate it," Sanders said. "This may happen. This is bad. You're giving up 30 a game."