Here is the picture...Dougherty’s Lady Trojans are down 59-58 with two seconds remaining on the clock and the team’s leading scorer, senior Denver Bryant at the free throw line with a one-and-one. Bryant missed the free throw, but the ball bounced back to her on the rebound and she put the ball into the basket as time expired to give Dougherty a 60-59 win over Baldwin in Milledgeville Saturday night in the first round of the Class AAAA girl’s state playoffs.
The win moves the Lady Trojans (19-10) into the Sweet 16 against Sandy Creek (17-10) Wednesday in Tyrone, Ga. (south Metro Atlanta area in Fayette, County).
Bryant led the scoring for the Lady Trojans with 17 points, Tiana Martin put in 14 and Jana Lee added 12 for the winners. Tamia Smith knocked down 23 points for Baldwin.
Westover’s boy’s followed the girl’s game, but the Patriots fell 59-38 to Baldwin.
