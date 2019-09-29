NEW YORK -- The Braves' bench was one of its greatest strengths throughout the season. That depth has dwindled with recent injuries, but the team remains confident that its bench is much more formidable entering October than it was a year ago.
Even though neither had his best offensive campaign, Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo were two of the better bench duos in the National League. The Braves could comfortably play each almost anywhere on the field.
Culberson is done for the season after sustaining multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a pitch while trying to lay down a bunt earlier this month. Camargo has been sidelined by a fractured shin, and manager Brian Snitker confirmed Saturday he wouldn't be back in time for the NL Division Series.
Ender Inciarte, the team's Gold Glove outfielder, won't return in time for the NLDS either because of a hamstring strain. That further weakened the Braves' bench by forcing Matt Joyce into the starting lineup. Joyce excelled as a pinch-hitter throughout the regular season.
Despite essentially losing three key bench pieces, the Braves feel their options are vastly superior to a season ago. Among the most noticeable difference between the Braves and Dodgers in the 2018 NLDS was the former's bench unit which included third catcher Rene Rivera, first baseman Lucas Duda, utilityman Ryan Flaherty and outfielder Lane Adams.
Compare that with their choices this season, which include veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli, speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton, slugging (but strikeout prone) outfielders Adam Duvall and Austin Riley, and defensive infielder Adeiny Hechavarra.
"We have better options and more reliable, solid options that we could go to than last year," Snitker said. "The one thing we've been bitten by with the injuries is our bench. What was really a strong looking bench (was because of) guys we don't have anymore. We lost some guys due to injury. Before that, you look at the guys we have here, especially when Camargo came back, and it'd still be good, but we lost some versatility in that bench with the injuries."
How the Braves form their bench depends on their decision to carry 11 or 12 pitchers. Carrying one fewer pitcher might open a spot for Cervelli behind backstops Brian McCann and Tyler Flowers. It could also make room for both Duvall and Riley, in the unlikely event the Braves opt for both.
Hamilton will be on the roster, providing value as a pinch-runner and defensive outfielder. Hechavarria also seems to be a near lock, as he's surpassed expectations with the bat and bolsters the team defensively.
The Braves don't have to announce their roster until Thursday morning, they day they will host the Cardinals or Brewers in Game 1. The Braves will hold workouts Tuesday and Wednesday at SunTrust Park beforehand.