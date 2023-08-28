SAN FRANCISCO -- After spending two months down in the Minors, Jared Shuster did not draw an easy lot when it came to making his first start back in the big leagues. With the Braves pushing for a three-game road sweep of the Giants in a nationally televised series finale, the pressure was not insignificant.

Though his final line wasn't eye-popping, both Shuster and his skipper agreed that the 25-year-old left-hander took a step forward in Atlanta's 8-5 loss to San Francisco on Sunday evening at Oracle Park.

