Albany State’s SIAC baseball championship aspirations ended with an 8-7 loss to the Spring Hill College Badgers on Sunday evening at the ASU West Campus.
After losing the opening game of the SIAC Tournament to Morehouse (3-5), the Goldens Rams battled back for victories over Clark-Atlanta (17-7), Savannah State (4-3), Morehouse (10-6) and Miles (14-7) to reach the championship game against Spring Hill.
In the first inning, a home run gave the Badgers a (1-0) lead.
The Badgers increased the lead to (2-0) in the third inning with an RBI double before the Golden Rams responded in the third inning when Zane Ross singled to score Tyler Jordan and advance Lavoisier Fisher to second base. With the bases loaded in the third inning, Nicholas Hernandez hit a grand slam to give the Golden Rams a 5-2 lead.
In the fourth inning, Walker hit a three-run homer to left field to tie the game at 5-5.
The Badgers added three more runs in the seventh inning for an 8-5 lead. But the Golden Rams’ Hernandez doubled to center to score Fisher and Lachlan Ross to cut the lead to 8-7.
Unfortunately, that was as close as the Golden Rams got as they failed to score in the final two innings.
The Golden Rams finished with seven runs on 10 hits, while leaving six men on base. Fisher finished with three hits while Zane Ross and Hernandez had two hits each. Ross, Nate Lloyd and Hill Corley had a hit for the Golden Rams.
Hernandez had six RBIs while Zane Ross drove in ASU’s other run.
Chase Karn (four innings), John Luegering (three innings) and Tyler Wagner (two innings) pitched for the Golden Rams.
