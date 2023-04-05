MLB: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

Apr 4, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Dodd (46) stands on the mound before his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.

 Jeff Curry

ST. LOUIS -- They came from a small town up north where Braves rookie Dylan Dodd grew up and a small city down south where he went to college, converging on Busch Stadium to watch the left-hander make his Major League debut.

There were so many friends and family on hand to see Dodd pitch, he lost track of how many, estimating the number between 100 and 150. They weren't disappointed as he logged five strong innings to help the Braves cruise to a 4-1 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

