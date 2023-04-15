MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

 Denny Medley

KANSAS CITY -- It might take some time before Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley are widely viewed as baseball’s most dangerous trio.

But the argument certainly gained steam as the three sluggers propelled the Braves to a 10-3 win over the Royals on Friday night at Kauffman Stadium. Olson and Riley hit back-to-back homers in a four-run first, and Acuña highlighted a three-hit night with his own homer.

