Westover pitcher Baylee Addison throws against Dooly County in Thursday's season opener at Albany's Gordon Softball complex. The Lady Patriots fell 12-8.

 Joe Whitfield

Westover's Lady Patriots opened their softball season Thursday afternoon with bright sunshine and plenty of heat. Dooly took an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning and held off the Patriots to take the win.

