Dougherty basketball beats defending state champion Spencer, Lady Trojans win too

Dougherty shooting guard Ja'ion Burns (4) shoots for two of his points during Monday night's win over defending state champion Spencer of Columbus.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans (3-4) got huge performances from their talented backcourt Monday night and outran defending state champion Spencer by a 71-65 final at Dougherty High School. In the opening game, the Lady Trojans got a big night from senior post-player Jacqueline Buchanan to beat the Lady Owls 60-52.

Spencer is currently ranked No. 2 in Class AA.

