ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans and Lady Trojans did just about whatever they wanted Wednesday night as both the boys and girls teams rolled past the Terrell County Greenwave to easy wins.
The Trojans knocked down the Greenwave 90-39 while the Lady Trojans recorded a 58-33 win.
The Dougherty starting five put nine points on the board before Terrell County could get the ball across the half-court line to even attempt a shot. The speed of the Trojan full-court pressure was too much for the Greenwave and Dougherty led 26-11 after the first period with the entire team seeing playing time in the first quarter.
By halftime, the Trojans were ahead 51-22 but the biggest response from the Trojan fans was in the second quarter when senior Kennard Lewis grabbed an alley-oop pass from Cody Stephens and slammed it home for two points. The third quarter was all about the 3-pointers as the Trojans knocked down six of them by six different shooters. Elijah West, Cleveland Bell, Jaion Burns, Jacob Stallworth, Mikel Jones and KaLeke Jinks each hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter as Dougherty poured in 32 points in the quarter.
The scoring for the Trojans was led by Cody Stephens with 13 points, Elijah West followed with nine and Jacob Stallworth added eight. Sixteen different Dougherty players put points on the board for the Trojans. ShyTavion Johnson put in 16, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Greenwave.
The girls game was a little closer, but not much. The Lady Trojans built a 33-14 lead early in the second quarter before the Lady Greenwave bounced back with a rally when Jameriana Smith scored nine second-quarter points and Tadreura Rogers hit a 3-pointer and pulled to just seven points at 33-26. The Greenwave's hopes were dashed in the third quarter when the Lady Trojans outscored the them 12-3 in the third quarter and 9-4 in the final quarter to secure the win.
Junior Jacquelyn Buchanan poured in 22 points to lead Dougherty while freshman point guard Jatiana Chambers added 14 and senior Kaylin Thompson scored 10.
Dougherty will be on the road Saturday for a matchup with Salem of Conyers while Terrell County will be back in Albany Friday night at Monroe.
