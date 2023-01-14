Dougherty basketball tops Monroe two times

Dougherty's Jai'on Burns (4) drives to the basket against Monroe's Lorenzo Still (3) during Friday night's game in Albany. Burns scored 21 points to lead the Trojans to a 60-55 win.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Both the boy's and girls' basketball teams from Monroe are ranked among the top ten teams in Class AAA but Friday night crosstown rival Dougherty stopped the Tornadoes and won both games. The Dougherty boys took a 60-55 win while the Dougherty girls won 60-53 in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Dougherty High School.

 

