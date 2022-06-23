EDISON — The Dougherty Trojans and the Calhoun County Cougars split a pair of fiercely competitive summer basketball games Wednesday in the new Calhoun County gymnasium with the varsity Trojans winning 73-64 and the JV Cougars taking a 52-37 win in the first game of the evening.
Using full-court pressure from the beginning of the game, Calhoun jumped out to a 15-8 lead over Dougherty with a quick, physical defense and hot shooting by Quincy Carter. Carter hit three three-pointers in the first quarter of the game, but Dougherty answered with their speed and figured out how to get through the Cougar press. Both teams raced rapidly up and down the court with a defense that sometimes looked like a wrestling match as boys slid across the floor battling for the ball. The Trojans closed the gap and tied the game 34-34 at the half.
The Trojans opened the second half with full-court pressure and forced several Cougar turnovers that led to easy baskets for Jiaon Burns and Kaleke Singletary-Jinks and the Trojans opened the second half with a 13-2 run to lead 47-36. The Cougars, however, were not done. With Carter getting hot again and Jaquan Simpson battling for points underneath, the Cougars closed the gap to 54-49 after three and pulled to within one point of the Trojans with less than two minutes to go in the game, but the Trojan defense held and pulled away late for the nine-point win.
"We didn't get the shots to fall today," said Calhoun County head coach Marcus Shaw. "We are trying to play about 30 games this month and it has put a lot of wear and tear on our guys. But we are out here every day trying to get better. We are working to see what we need to focus on and how we can improve. They (the team) are working really hard and I think it will pay off during the season."
It was the guard play — Burns, Singletary-Jinks, Juwuan Jinks and others — that stood out for Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant.
"We've played about 25 games so far this summer," the coach said. "It is our ultimate goal as a coaching staff to build players who can think like us in crucial times. No matter how good you are, they have to be an extension of us on the court — knowing when to slow down, when to attack."
"I'm not worried about my guard play," Bryant said, "because I think I have the best backcourt in AAA. I'm just molding their minds to think like a basketball player at all times. This summer has been the best summer since I have been head coach at Dougherty and I always believe that summer makes your season."
In the day's opening game, the JV Cougars opened with full-court pressure and a strong man-to-man defense that seemed to catch the JV Dougherty team off-guard. and jumped out to an 8-3 lead with the first eight points from Jaydon Welch for the Cougars. Dougherty battled back and took a brief 9-8 lead, but the fast, physical Cougar defense kept the Trojans from getting to the basket and built a 31-15 halftime lead.
Dougherty mounted a huge comeback in the third quarter with their own full-court pressure. The Trojans scored the first ten points of the second half and closed the gap to 31-25 before the Cougars called time to regroup. After that timeout, the Cougars responded with a run of their own led by Talon Jones and ended up winning by 15 points.
"We have a great bunch of young guys," Shaw said of his JV team. "They are putting in the work and getting better. They showed a great effort today and it showed."
