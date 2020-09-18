The Dougherty County School System released its high school football schedule for the 2020 season this week.
After a delay from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dougherty teams begin their seasons Oct. 2.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Oct. 2
Dougherty vs. Turner County/Hugh Mills Stadium
Monroe at Northeast/Macon, Ga.
Westover at Early County/Blakely, Ga.
Oct. 15
Monroe vs. Thomas County Central/Hugh Mills Stadium
Oct. 16
Dougherty vs. Westover/Hugh Mills Stadium
Oct. 22
Dougherty vs. Bainbridge/Hugh Mills Stadium
Oct. 23
Monroe at Cairo/Cairo, Ga.
Westover vs. Thomas County Central/Hugh Mills Stadium
Nov. 5
Westover vs. Bainbridge/Hugh Mills Stadium
Nov. 6
Monroe vs. Dougherty/Hugh Mills Stadium
Nov. 13
Dougherty at Cairo/Cairo, Ga.
Westover vs. Monroe/Hugh Mills Stadium
Nov. 20
Dougherty at Thomas County Central/Thomasville, Ga.
Monroe at Bainbridge/Bainbridge, Ga.
Westover at Cairo/Cairo, Ga.
