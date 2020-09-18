_DSC6061.jpg

Westover wide receiver Jordyn Williams (13) races toward the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass from Cameron Hopkins in the fourth quarter of a 2019 win over Dougherty.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

The Dougherty County School System released its high school football schedule for the 2020 season this week.

After a delay from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dougherty teams begin their seasons Oct. 2.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Oct. 2

Dougherty vs. Turner County/Hugh Mills Stadium

Monroe at Northeast/Macon, Ga.

Westover at Early County/Blakely, Ga.

Oct. 15

Monroe vs. Thomas County Central/Hugh Mills Stadium

Oct. 16

Dougherty vs. Westover/Hugh Mills Stadium

Oct. 22

Dougherty vs. Bainbridge/Hugh Mills Stadium

Oct. 23

Monroe at Cairo/Cairo, Ga.

Westover vs. Thomas County Central/Hugh Mills Stadium

Nov. 5

Westover vs. Bainbridge/Hugh Mills Stadium

Nov. 6

Monroe vs. Dougherty/Hugh Mills Stadium

Nov. 13

Dougherty at Cairo/Cairo, Ga.

Westover vs. Monroe/Hugh Mills Stadium

Nov. 20

Dougherty at Thomas County Central/Thomasville, Ga.

Monroe at Bainbridge/Bainbridge, Ga.

Westover at Cairo/Cairo, Ga.

