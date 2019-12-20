After a slow start Friday evening, the Dougherty High Trojans dominated their game in the U-Save It Classic at Monroe High School, beating Trinity Christian of Jacksonville, Fla. 55-28.
The game didn’t start as a rout. In fact, Trinity led 11-10 after the first quarter and trailed only 22-15 at the half. But the Trojans came out determined and on fire in the third to outscore the visitors 21-5 and build a 43-20 lead heading into the final period.
The Trojans used an unyielding defense that stole the ball time after time and was in place for rebounding when Trinity did get a shot and missed. Kennard Norris put in three baskets in the third quarter off of steals and Jadyn Shider was the big man under the basket for the Trojans during the explosive third quarter.
The Trojans were led in scoring by Lamar Hall with 11 points and Shider added 10. Elijah West chipped in seven. Dougherty was still without leading scorer Rod Jones.
The win moves the Trojans to 6-7 on the season with one more game before the Christmas holiday.
