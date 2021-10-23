ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans blew past crosstown rival Monroe 41-14 Friday night in front of a large Homecoming crowd at Hugh Mills Stadium and guaranteed themselves a spot in the state playoffs for the first time since 2005.
The Trojans (7-1) scored three times on offense, picked off two passes on defense that gave the Trojans two more touchdowns and kicker Migel Vargas drilled two long field goals to outdistance rival Monroe (2-6) by the big margin.
Vargas got the Trojans on the board first with a 23-yard field goal when the first Dougherty possession was stopped by the Monroe defense at the 6-yard line. He then ended the scoring in the first half when he nailed a 44-yard field goal as the buzzer sounded to send the teams into halftime and put the Trojans ahead 27-7. Vargas also hit all five extra point attempts during the night.
After the field goal to start the scoring the Trojans built a 17-0 lead on the first pick six of the night when Elijah West picked off a Monroe pass near midfield and raced all the way into the end zone for the score. The Trojans then got a 26-yard run from Jacob Stallworth on the next drive to pull ahead by 17 and the Monroe side was quiet.
That changed pretty quickly though, because on the next possession magic happened for Monroe. After a penalty pushed the Tornadoes back to the 16-yard line, quarterback Corey Randle hit a sideline pass to Andrico Jackson who raced 84 yards through the Trojan defense for the Tornadoes first score of the night.
Trojan quarterback Kameron Davis scored the final touchdown of the first half with a 13-yard touchdown run on the next possession.
On Monroeś second possession in the third quarter the Tornadoes closed the gap to 27-14 on a quick 60-yard drive. Randle hit Jackson with a pass that put the Tornadoes in Trojan territory then a pass interference call moved the ball down to the 18. That is when Randle threw a perfect strike to Dominik Henderson as he ran down the sideline for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Davis and the Trojans responded. It looked too easy as Davis raced around the left side of the line around midfield and broke a couple of tackles and went into the end zone. But the play was called back on a holding penalty, so on the next play Davis found Keimauri Stubbs wide open around the 40-yard line and Stubbs waltzed into the end zone untouched.
The final touchdown of the night came on another pick six. With Monroe trying to get back into the game, Randle threw a pass that Elijah West picked off for the Trojans, but the play was called back because of interference. So on the next play, Randle passed again and this time Devin Collier picked off the pass and raced into the end zone for the final touchdown.
Davis racked up 121 yards rushing on 12 carries for the Trojans while completing 12 of 20 passes for another 176 yards. Stallworth carried 13 times for 117 yards for the Trojans.
"We played pretty well tonight, except for the penalties," said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. "We had a lot of holding penalties that we have to clean up, but we got a playoff berth tonight and we are the city champs, so it was a good night. I am very proud of the team effort tonight."
The Trojans have two regular season games on the schedule to determine where they will stand when the playoffs begin and two games are Cairo (4-3) and Thomas County Central (5-3). Those two teams played Friday night in Thomasville and Cairo edged Thomas Central 14-13. Both of those final two games will be played at Hugh Mills Stadium here in Albany. The Syrupmakers will come to Albany for a Thursday night game that begins at 7 p.m. this week and the Yellow Jackets come to town the following Friday night.
"Our game plan is to win," said Gilbert. "We are getting a lot of our guys who were injured in the Bainbridge game back and we will be ready to go. We definitely have to clean up the penalties playing against Cairo."
While the Trojans play Thursday night in Hugh Mills against Cairo, the Monroe team will be back at Hugh Mills Friday night for another crosstown rivalry game against Westover. The Patriots lost in Bainbridge Friday night by a 40-8 score.
