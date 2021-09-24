ALBANY — The Dougherty Trojans’ football team is undefeated at 4-0, and ranked No. 10 in the state. Yes, you read that correctly. The Dougherty Trojan football team is undefeated and ranked No. 10 in the state. That’s football now, not basketball.
Head coach Johnny Gilbert and his staff have taken a program from the bottom of the region and a winless season a year ago to among the best in the state so far, but Gilbert and crew are not really sure just how good they are. They will find out in the coming weeks as they face tough region competition which begins next week and include games with traditional football powerhouse teams such as Bainbridge and Cairo. But, still, the Trojans are 4-0, the first time Dougherty has won four in a row since 2005.
“Teams like Bainbridge and Cairo will be our measuring stick,” Gilbert said in an interview earlier this week. “We think we are pretty good, but we won’t be able to tell how good we are until we face the teams in our region because they are some of the best in Class 4A.”
Gilbert said he and his team set some goals for the season, with the first step to make it into the state playoffs, then take the region championship. Once they fulfill that goal, the bar moves to being deep into the state playoffs and then finally to winning a state championship.
Those are big goals for a team that hasn’t been in a state playoff game since 2005. At that point, most of the players on his team were just infants or toddlers. They are familiar with Dougherty football being 0-5, 2-8, 0-10, 3-7. 0-10 and so forth. But the Trojans did make it to the 2005 state championship game before losing to Peach County. The Trojans’ last football state championship was in 1998.
So why the change? Why are the Trojans so much better?
“When I came back to Albany at Dougherty, I saw a stellar group of athletes playing football in seventh and eighth grade at Albany Middle School,” Gilbert said. “They were beating everybody and I went to each one of those boys and shook their hands and told them I wanted them to stay and play football with me at Dougherty and help turn this program around. That group of players won back-to-back Deep South football championships at Albany Middle.
"Right now, I have 17 players on the team that were from that eighth grade group and they are now sophomores. We were able to keep them in Albany and keep them from being pulled away to other schools. So often in Albany our athletes end up going to other places to play and so far, we’ve been able to keep these athletes together.”
Included in that group is Dougherty sophomore quarterback Kameron Davis. Davis, at 6-foot, 175 pounds, looks more like a running back, but as the quarterback he gets opportunities to run, pass and lead the entire offense. In just three games this season, he is responsible for 867 yards — 491 rushing and 376 passing. He has eight touchdowns — two passing, six rushing. He did not play in the Lithonia game and Dougherty still won 38-8. As a 10th-grader he is already committed to play college football at Florida State University, having completed only one 0-5 football season in high school.
Added to that group are some juniors and seniors who have weathered all the rough times as well, such as senior Gemarion “Speedy” Anthony and junior running back Jacob Stallworth. Anthony has already caught 15 passes this season for 247 yards with one touchdown. He is averaging almost 40 yards on each kickoff return and almost 30 yards on each punt return. Stallworth has carried the ball 33 times and picked up 303 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He has also caught four passes, including one touchdown pass.
The number of players on the team shows that Gilbert and his staff are turning things around at Dougherty. The team had 28 players on the roster in his first year at the school. Last year that number grew to 57 even though the team lost all five games in the COVID-shortened season. Gilbert has 78 players on the Trojan roster this season.
The drive to the playoffs begins Friday, Oct. 1 for Gilbert, Davis and company when they take on cross-town rival Westover at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Trojans have not defeated Westover since 2009, though they came really close in last year’s 14-8 when Dougherty’s receiver dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone.
“Our mission starts now,” Gilbert said. “We have to start with Westover if we are going to reach that first goal and get into the playoffs. Of course, it’s an important game because it is Westover, but now it means even more because we have goals we want to achieve and it starts right now with this game.”
The schedule could play a crucial role in how this season ends up for the Trojans. They opened the season with a home game at Hugh Mills and have been on the road for the last three. They play at Hugh Mills on Friday night but then go on the road for two more games with contests at Bainbridge and Randolph-Clay. They end the season with three important home games at Hugh Mills — against Monroe, Cairo and Thomas County Central.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Gilbert said. “It’s a good start but we have to stay focused and keep working. We have to improve each week to reach our mission.”
There is no guarantee that Dougherty will win another game or reach any of their goals, so that is why Gilbert is pushing his team not to think about what they have done so far, but what they still have left to accomplish. They haven’t hit any of those goals yet and while the coach enjoys that 4-0 record, it is not enough to show that Trojan football is back where it needs to be. But — it is a great start.
