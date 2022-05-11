ALBANY — Winning is contagious.
One might make that argument about Dougherty football as head coach Johnny Gilbert said 93 players are out for spring practice this year after the Trojans made it to the Elite Eight in high school football, finished with a 10-3 season record, and a top-10 ranking in the state.
It is a big difference from four years ago when Gilbert took over the Dougherty program and had 40-something players on the sidelines.
“At first it was like how do you do this?,” the coach said. “Everything was done, nothing was going right. But we do it just one brick at a time. Doing it day after day and now things are very different than they were four years ago.”
Dougherty will lose 21 seniors from that 2021 team with significant losses in the secondary and at receiver. Gilbert believes, however, he has capable replacements.
“We are losing Gemarion Anthony, Jaquon Tinch, Elijah West, Sergio White, Daymon Polite and more, but we have guys that can come in and play,” the coach said. “We will be really strong on our offensive and defensive lines, running back, quarterback and linebackers this year.”
One player the Trojans are not losing is quarterback Kameron Davis, who will be back for his junior year. According to statistics posted on MaxPreps, Davis accounted for more than 3,000 yards as a sophomore — passing for 1,787 yards and rushing for 1,363 more. As a sophomore, he committed to play football at Florida State University.
Another important part of the offense will be Jacob Stallworth, who will return for his senior season at Dougherty. Stallworth rushed for 834 yards and scored seven touchdowns last season before being injured late in the year.
Gilbert said he has the upcoming ninth-graders from Albany Middle already working with the team and he is impressed with the young group, especially the linemen.
The Trojans are working daily on the field at Dougherty High School as they prepare for Friday night’s spring game against the Cook Hornets in Adel. Several spectators came out Tuesday to watch the workouts, including Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina.
“It was a real thrill for him to be out to watch our players,” Gilbert said. “Having played at Albany State, that is really special to me.”
Dougherty played in Region 1-AAAA last season, but this year will drop to Region 1-AAA. Crosstown rival Monroe will also be in that same region, but dropping to a lower classification may have made things even more difficult for Albany’s two schools. Also in the region now are AA state champion Thomasville, Carver of Columbus, which was runner-up in Class AAAA and knocked Dougherty out of the state playoffs last season, as well as Crisp County, which made it to the Elite Eight in Class AAA and finished 9-4 with a No. 6 ranking. Columbus High School is the other school in the new region.
The Trojans will open the football season on Aug. 19 against crosstown rival Westover at Hugh Mills Stadium.
