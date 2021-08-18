In many cases, first-year football coaches know that unless they’re taking over a successful program on cruise control, there are often going to be more ups and downs in that inaugural campaign.
When Johnny Gilbert took over the Dougherty High football program in 2019, the Trojans went 2-8, no great shakes but still better than the 0-10 from 2018. Instilling an approach heavy on disciplined play, Gilbert was hopeful his team would make a big jump from Year One to Year Two.
But a COVID-shortened 2020 season saw the Trojans go 0-5, so Gilbert’s hope for a “sophomore surge” never materialized, but he feels confident Dougherty will now make that Year Two jump, except it will be in Year Three.
“I know the COVID time was rough for us and had a lot of restrictions, but when we came off the restrictions then we started putting in a lot of hard work,” said Gilbert, who played quarterback at Monroe High and Albany State and has an extensive coaching background. “So from that point until now, we’ve been doing a lot of work, so my expectations for this season are very high.”
Since his arrival at Dougherty, Gilbert has emphasized playing with composure and keeping watch over the tiniest of details, and he said he’s starting to see results.
“When I got here, my goal was for them to be a disciplined football team,” he said. “And with the work that we’ve put in, I think we’re there now. We’ve got a lot of self-control now and going into ‘Year One-and-a-Half,’ I think our guys have picked up a lot and learned a lot of football. So our IQ has picked up and that’s going to help us be a lot more successful this year. Discipline is huge for us.”
Taking the field at times last year with fewer than 50 players, Dougherty has a roster of more than 75. The Trojans lost seven seniors to graduation, but 16 seniors return to a team that could have as many as 20 freshmen.
“We have a boatload of seniors this year, which is why I think we’ll have a more mature team, which is a key point, because we have a lot of freshmen,” said Gilbert, who was head coach at McNair in Atlanta from 1999-2004, going 46-21 with two region titles. “We’re running with about 16 seniors and a good freshman group right at 22 or 23. There are two or three of those (freshmen) who will be playing on Friday nights.”
With a number of returning starters, Dougherty should be solid on both lines of scrimmage, with a talented receiving squad on offense and a senior-laden secondary on defense. Sophomore quarterback Kameron Davis will lead an offense that includes receivers Gemarion Anthony and Keimaute Stubbs, and defensive lineman Stantavious Smith will headline a defense featuring Eli West, Sergio White, Damon Polite, Cameron Moore and Devil Collier in the secondary.
“Our offensive line is experienced and we’ve got two good runners in Jacob Stallworth and Jordan Nelson, who are doing a great job carrying the football,” said Gilbert. “I think we’re more of a 60-40 team, favoring the pass, but those guys do a great job being able to get out and the slot and can run some routes as well as running with the ball.
“From a passing perspective, we should be solid there. And we’ve got some good guys on the front line that are doing a great job with pass rush as well.”
Dougherty’s last winning season came in 2008 and the Trojans have endured three winless seasons in that same time-frame. Gilbert knows a rebuild can’t be accomplished in a couple of seasons, but he was very encouraged by the team’s spring spirit and its scrimmage victory over Worth County.
“When I took over this program, it had been down,” he said. “The spring we had was a testimony to all the hard work we put in right after COVID. To go into our spring game and open with a win, that kind of opened the eyes of the a lot of the guys and it let them know we can win football games. We just have to be disciplined to do the things we need to do. We’ve got the talent, so we just have to put forth the effort. There was a lot of excitement coming off spring.”
While there are many factors that go into the construction of a winning football team, Gilbert is focused on just one.
“We’re hanging on that word — discipline,” he said. “That was the biggest thing, even in the past, that kept Dougherty High School from climbing. So that was the culture change we needed to create and we had to do it in a lot of different areas to improve to be successful. The guys bought into it, and even though we haven’t had a winning season, they feel confident they can have one.”
Dougherty was scheduled to open the 2021 season Friday at Randolph-Clay in Cuthbert, but that game was postponed by COVID protocols. The Trojans’ season opener is now Aug. 27 at home against Kendrick. They will begin Region 1-AAAA play on Oct. 1 against Westover at Hugh Mills Stadium.
