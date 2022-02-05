Dougherty's Jacqueline Buchanan (in white) shoots for two over Monroe's Kyla Raven during Friday night's game at Dougherty Comprehensive High School. Buchanan scored 14 points Friday night, 10 in the second half, to lead the Lady Trojans to the win.
Joe Whitfield
Monroe players grab a rebound Friday night against Dougherty.
ALBANY — The Dougherty Lady Trojans earned the top seed in next week's region tournament with a second-half surge Friday night, using a tenacious, in-your-face defense to beat crosstown rival Monroe 49-41 at Dougherty High School.
Monroe will be the second seed in the region tournament.
Dougherty freshman Jatiana Chambers tied the game at 21-21 as the buzzer sounded to send the teams to the locker room for halftime. And that's when things changed.
"We literally told the girls to sit down and breathe during halftime," said Dougherty coach Khadijah Ali. "The nerves were really getting to them in the first half, so we were just trying to calm the girls down."
It worked.
In the second half, the Lady Trojan defense created turnovers and miscues and a steal by Kaylin Thompson that led to an easy layup put Dougherty (14-7) ahead 35-31 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth, Shakeria Hallman nailed back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Lady Trojans up 43-33 and Dougherty held off Monroe from there.
"Our defense sets up the offense," Ali said after the win. "In the first half, when the defense was lackadaisical it hurt us on offense. So we talked about calming down at halftime and playing our defense. That gave us what we needed on offense."
Jacqueline Buchanan led the balanced scoring attack with 14 points. Hallman put in 12 while Thompson and Chambers each added 10.
Aaliyah Robinson scored 16 to lead Monroe and Ciarra Lunsford followed with 10.
This was the third time the two teams have met this season. Monroe won the first and now Dougherty has won the last two. If both teams win in the first round of the region tournament they will meet again.
The Dougherty and Monroe girls now wait to see who they will play in the region tournament. Results from Friday night will determine who plays who in the play in round. Westover beat Thomas County Central 39-31 Friday night and should host Monday as the No. 3 seed. Bainbridge beat Cairo 53-28 and should be the No. 4 seed. If that information is verified, Westover will host Cairo Monday and Bainbridge will host Thomas County Central.
