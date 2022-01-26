ALBANY — It's common knowledge that Westover's boys are ranked among the top 10 basketball teams in the state, but last week the girls from Westover made it into the top 10 as well.
But Tuesday night, the Lady Trojans of Dougherty showed they will be a team to deal with in the postseason, too, as they beat the 10th-ranked Lady Patriots 43-40.
Westover had an early 11-10 lead in the first quarter but a 3-pointer from Shakeria Hallman and two baskets from Jacqueline Buchanan gave the Lady Trojans a 17-11 lead and they never fell behind again.
Dougherty held a slight 24-20 advantage at the half, but in the third Hallman swished two more long 3-pointers to put Dougherty up by nine points, 32-23. The Lady Patriots battled back, however, and with baskets by Jada Landers and Anaiya Donaldson they closed the gap to 36-34. Rayven Thurston scored the next basket for Westover and tied the game at 36, just before Hallman drilled another 3-pointer for the Lady Trojans.
Dougherty was ahead by three points with 17 seconds left and Westover set up a play. It didn't work but the Lady Patriots got another shot and called time with 1.2 seconds left for another chance. This time Hallman stole the inbounds pass to end the game and give Dougherty the victory.
Hallman led the Lady Trojans with 17 points and Buchanan followed with 14 points.
Thurston and Landers each scored 12 points to lead Westover.
