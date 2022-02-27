ALBANY — Stunned. There are few other words that would describe the Lady Trojans basketball team, coaches and fans after the No. 10-ranked Pickens Lady Dragons (24-3) came from behind late in the Saturday night’s game and defeated the No. 9-ranked Lady Trojans of Dougherty 48-44.
Fans stood in quiet disbelief as the Pickens team and fans celebrated a win that looked far from possible in the third quarter.
In the third quarter, region freshman of the year Jatiana Chambers drilled back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Lady Trojans ahead 32-17 and everything was going Dougherty’s way. The Lady Trojans had scored nine straight points to open the second half and had everything under control.
But Pickens added a full-court press that created numerous turnovers for the Lady Trojans that led to easy baskets and throttled the Lady Trojan offense. Pickens also used a trapping defense once across mid-court to keep Chambers and senior guard Kaylin Thompson bottled up and created more turnovers.
On the other end of the court, the Lady Trojans had trouble stopping the speedy Lady Dragons. Dougherty was using a man-to-man defense that worked in the first half, but the Pickens team ran past the Dougherty defense for easy baskets on several occasions.
The Lady Trojans still led 41-37 with 1:44 remaining in the game, but Dougherty was whistled for two charging fouls as they battled to get through that Pickens defense, and each time the Lady Dragons capitalized and took the lead 43-41 with 38 seconds remaining. Dougherty didn’t score again until Chambers hit an uncontested 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Chambers led the Lady Trojans in scoring with 18 points, Shakeria Hallman scored 12 and Jacquelyn Buchanan added nine.
The loss ends the Lady Trojan season with a 17-8 record and a region championship.
