The Georgia High School Association recently pushed the start of its football season back to the week of Sept. 4, but the Dougherty County School System backed it up more because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DCSS announced this week it is temporarily suspending fall sports through September due to concerns associated with the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision puts a hold on all athletic events — football, softball and cross country — until at least Oct. 1 at Dougherty, Monroe and Westover.
There have been no known cases of the coronavirus involving DCSS athletics to this point.
“We are eager to begin on-campus learning, as well as to give our students the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities such as GHSA-sanctioned sports; however, based on the current data for Dougherty County, moving forward with fall sports as previously planned just isn’t sensible,” DCSS superintendent Kenneth Dyer said in a release. “We are optimistic that if the numbers in Dougherty County continue to improve, we’ll eventually be able to get to the point of having face-to-face instruction and restarting athletics competitions. If not, however, we’ve already started to look at options for moving our fall sports to the spring.”
DCSS said the move was made because athletics programs across the country struggle to cope with student-athletes and coaches who are contracting the COVID-19 virus. It also said the spread of COVID-19 remains at unacceptably high levels in Dougherty County, currently averaging more than 15 new cases per day, according to Harvard’s Global Health Institute and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The action suspends fall sports competitions through at least the month of September. DCSS officials plan to assess conditions again prior to the end of September to determine if it is feasible to move forward with an October start to the DCSS fall sports schedule.
Dyer said in the release he is optimistic that if everyone displays a collective commitment to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Albany/Dougherty community, the system can safely resume in-person instruction and activities.
“I’d like to encourage everyone to mask up, exercise physical distancing and wash/sanitize their hands frequently so that we can, sooner rather than later, recommence learning the way we all believe is best, face-to-face, and offer a wide array of extracurricular activities to our students” Dyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.