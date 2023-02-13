Dougherty Lady Trojans stop Columbus to advance

Dougherty guard D'Asia Simmone (4) drives toward the basket during Monday's game against Columbus at Dougherty High School in Albany. The sophomore scored 18 points to lead her team to the win.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Dougherty Lady Trojans (14-11) advanced to the semi-finals of the region tournament Monday night and guaranteed their spot in the GHSA state playoffs next week with a 63-43 win over Columbus at Dougherty High School.

The Lady Trojans will now face crosstown rival Monroe (19-6) who is currently ranked No. 8 in Class AAA. But that didn't bother Dougherty head coach Khadijah Ali Monday night.

Tags