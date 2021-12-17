DSC_0349.jpg

Dougherty swept the top awards on the All-Region 1-AAAA Football Team, announced this week after voting by the league’s coaches.

Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis was named the Region MVP, while the Coach of the Year went to the Trojans’ Johnny Gilbert.

Bainbridge’s Deyon Bouie was Offensive Player of the Year, and Cairo’s Gary Davis was the Defensive Player of the Year.

The coaches also recognized the following all-region selections:

First-Team Offense

QB JahMarion Smith, Bainbridge

RB Jacob Stallworth, Dougherty

RB Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge

WR Dominik Henderson, Monroe

WR Alex Ingram, Westover

WR Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge

WR/RB Zion Bouie, Bainbridge

FB/TE/HB Mo Wilson, Cairo

OL William McCorkle, Bainbridge

OL Don’ya Golson, Thomas County Central

OL Will Walden, Cairo

OL Jayven Jenkins, Cairo

OL Anthony Suttles, Dougherty

First-Team Defense

DL Gabe Harris, Thomas County Central

DL Dorian Thomas, Cairo

DL Marcus Christian, Thomas County Central

DL Dametris Green, Westover

LB Gary Davis, Cairo

LB Dontavious Broadnax, Bainbridge

LB Curtis Dukes, Monroe

LB Devin Collier, Dougherty

DB Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge

DB Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central

DB Elijah West, Dougherty

DB Fabian Yarbrough, Cairo

DB Zaccheaus Chrispen, Bainbridge

First-Team Specialists

PK Miguel Vargas, Dougherty

P Mo Wilson, Cairo

P Nick Tyre, Bainbridge

KR Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge

Second-Team Offense

QB Braylon Robinson, Cairo; RB Amarion Byrden, Cairo; RB Persian Taylor, Thomas County Central; WR Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge; WR Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central; WR Tyree Kelly, Cairo; WR/RB Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central; FB/TE/HB Cameron Cromer, Westover; OL Cade Puckett, Cairo; OL Quontavious Jenkins, Dougherty; OL Darnell Jones, Westover; OL Anthony Mareus, Dougherty; OL Djon Young, Dougherty

Second-Team Defense

DL Stantavious Smith, Dougherty; DL Octavious Green, Bainbridge; DL Dariyon Smart, Bainbridge; DL Jalen Davis, Cairo; LB Kenyun Brown, Dougherty; LB Amari Ross, Bainbridge; LB Craig Crimley, Thomas County Central; LB Jacob Manlius, Cairo; DB Johnny Cauley, Monroe; DB Zion Bouie, Bainbridge; DB Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge; DB Emanuel Wilson, Cairo; DB Kevin Speed, Cairo

Second-Team Specialists

PK Nicholas Tyre, Bainbridge; P Brandon Jackson, Thomas County Central; KR Germarion Anthony, Dougherty

