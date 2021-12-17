Dougherty swept the top awards on the All-Region 1-AAAA Football Team, announced this week after voting by the league’s coaches.
Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis was named the Region MVP, while the Coach of the Year went to the Trojans’ Johnny Gilbert.
Bainbridge’s Deyon Bouie was Offensive Player of the Year, and Cairo’s Gary Davis was the Defensive Player of the Year.
The coaches also recognized the following all-region selections:
First-Team Offense
QB JahMarion Smith, Bainbridge
RB Jacob Stallworth, Dougherty
RB Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge
WR Dominik Henderson, Monroe
WR Alex Ingram, Westover
WR Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge
WR/RB Zion Bouie, Bainbridge
FB/TE/HB Mo Wilson, Cairo
OL William McCorkle, Bainbridge
OL Don’ya Golson, Thomas County Central
OL Will Walden, Cairo
OL Jayven Jenkins, Cairo
OL Anthony Suttles, Dougherty
First-Team Defense
DL Gabe Harris, Thomas County Central
DL Dorian Thomas, Cairo
DL Marcus Christian, Thomas County Central
DL Dametris Green, Westover
LB Gary Davis, Cairo
LB Dontavious Broadnax, Bainbridge
LB Curtis Dukes, Monroe
LB Devin Collier, Dougherty
DB Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge
DB Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central
DB Elijah West, Dougherty
DB Fabian Yarbrough, Cairo
DB Zaccheaus Chrispen, Bainbridge
First-Team Specialists
PK Miguel Vargas, Dougherty
P Mo Wilson, Cairo
P Nick Tyre, Bainbridge
KR Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge
Second-Team Offense
QB Braylon Robinson, Cairo; RB Amarion Byrden, Cairo; RB Persian Taylor, Thomas County Central; WR Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge; WR Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central; WR Tyree Kelly, Cairo; WR/RB Tyler Floyd, Thomas County Central; FB/TE/HB Cameron Cromer, Westover; OL Cade Puckett, Cairo; OL Quontavious Jenkins, Dougherty; OL Darnell Jones, Westover; OL Anthony Mareus, Dougherty; OL Djon Young, Dougherty
Second-Team Defense
DL Stantavious Smith, Dougherty; DL Octavious Green, Bainbridge; DL Dariyon Smart, Bainbridge; DL Jalen Davis, Cairo; LB Kenyun Brown, Dougherty; LB Amari Ross, Bainbridge; LB Craig Crimley, Thomas County Central; LB Jacob Manlius, Cairo; DB Johnny Cauley, Monroe; DB Zion Bouie, Bainbridge; DB Antavious Murphy, Bainbridge; DB Emanuel Wilson, Cairo; DB Kevin Speed, Cairo
Second-Team Specialists
PK Nicholas Tyre, Bainbridge; P Brandon Jackson, Thomas County Central; KR Germarion Anthony, Dougherty
