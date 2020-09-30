Months of highly restrictive safety plans, lifted slowly during the COVID-19 pandemic, are done. Football is finally here for the three Dougherty County School System high schools.
Dougherty, Monroe and Westover make their long-awaited 2020 debuts Friday night, nearly a month later than the majority of Georgia High School Association programs, who kicked off their seasons as early as Sept. 2. The system’s coaches and players have been patient as they watched other teams’ seasons get going.
Now it’s their turn.
Dougherty opens the season in town at Hugh Mills Stadium against Turner County, while the other two local schools are on the road for Game 1 — Monroe plays at Northeast in Macon and Westover is at Early County.
“It’s been a long process the whole time of being behind everybody else, just wait and see what we can do to be as productive as possible,” Westover head coach Olten Downs said. “We knew the day was coming (for games) so we were just trying to keep the guys ready. It’s been a process. But we’re happy to have a process vs. no process. We told them to control what we can control, and they’re excited. … The whole time the kids have just been happy to be here, to be together and socialize. It’s funny. When we finish practice, the kids don’t even want to leave.”
As the season opener grew closer, so did the excitement.
“There’s nothing like preparing during game week and the energy has been there,” Monroe head coach Charles Truitt said. “We’ve been trying to put a lot of things in over a short period of time, and the kids are ready and the coaches, too, are ready to see where we are to get ready for the region schedule.”
The region schedule will be unique for all three teams this year with a rare occurrence — Dougherty, Monroe and Westover are in the same region, 1-AAAA.
“We always try to win the city championship, but this year those games have a lot more to them because they decide which one of our teams go to the playoffs,” Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert said.
Gilbert’s team plays the first home game in Albany, giving officials a test run for social distancing and other safety protocols with fans.
“We’re going to be excited about playing at home and getting back,” Gilbert said. “It’s a great opportunity for district administrators to see what protocols they need to follow, what works, what doesn’t work. As far as the atmosphere and getting back to football, we’re really excited about that.”
Dougherty, in its second season under Gilbert, faces Turner County (2-1) in the opener of what is currently a six-game regular season — unless the Dougherty schools are able to add another game later in the season.
The Trojans, heavy on juniors and sophomores with only seven seniors, return two key members of their defensive line, Stantavious Smith and Devoris Calvin. The important players on the Dougherty offense include lineman Jabori Frazier, wide receiver Keimaurie Stubbs and quarterback Kam Davis.
“We’re still in the point of laying the foundation,” Gilbert said of his second season as Dougherty’s head coach. “Once we finish getting that foundation laid, we’ll start building the walls and eventually hopefully we get the roof up and build a program.”
Downs is a season deeper into his run as Westover’s head coach. He went 5-5 his first year and improved to 6-4 last season, leaving higher hopes for what has turned into a coronavirus-delayed season. The Patriots, who play at 2-0 Early on Friday, are after their first playoff berth since 2014.
They return offensive playmakers like running backs Julius McClellan and Reginald Williams, and wide receivers Dailan Hall, Alex Ingram and Rodney Bullard. The defense includes top prospects Cameron Bergeron and Marco Foster in the secondary.
“We’ve got some good senior leadership, and that’s all we’ve been talking about, playoffs is the goal for our team,” Downs said. “This whole process, I’m not going to say changed the outlook of the goals. But it’s almost like we just want an opportunity to play. I just told the guys to take it one day at a time. But we do have high hopes and high aspirations.”
Truitt is beginning his 17th, and most abnormal, season as Monroe’s head coach. His Tornadoes, coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, travel to Macon to face Northeast (1-1).
“(The players) have been patient,” Truitt said. “They’ve been chomping at the bit to compete against someone else. We’re looking forward to this opportunity to play a football game.”
Monroe brings back standout wide receivers Brandon McGill and Dominik Henderson, along with running back Micah Stewart, on offense. The key defensive players returning from last year include defensive linemen Lonnie Leverette and Curtis Fowler, linebacker Curtis Dukes and cornerback Tim Spurling.
