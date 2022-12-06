ALBANY — Dougherty junior quarterback Kameron Davis was selected as the Region 1-AAA Offensive Player of the Year Monday by region's football coaches.
Davis passed for 2,736 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran 1,115 yards with 13 touchdowns this season.
Crisp County senior linebacker Julian Fox earned the Region Player of the Year title and Thomasville's Kam Bradshaw took the Defensive Player of the Year award. Other awards included Freshman of the Year Cam Hill of Thomasville, Athlete of the Year Jay Randall of Thomasville, Defensive Line Player of the Year Tre'mon Henry of Carver and the Courage Award went to Braylen Jakes of Carver.
Monroe quarterback Corey Randle and wide receiver An'Drico Jackson were named first-team All-Region. The Tornadoes also saw wide receiver Cameryn Randle and defensive lineman Demontriel Price earn second-team offense awards.
First-team All-Region for the Dougherty Trojans were running back Jacob Stallworth, wide receiver Larry Lane, and offensive lineman Tavian Thomas. Dougherty wide receiver Malik Dixon was named to the second team.
Monroe's offensive honorable mention players included Jordan Washington, Deandre Brown, Antwon Brown, Demarcus Freeman, Jacoby McDonald and Jannoris Winkfield.
Dougherty defensive lineman Octavious Griffin headlined Dougherty's defensive first-teamers along with linebacker Chancie Brown.
Monroe's defensive award winners included defensive lineman Jaquan Maddox and linebacker Jordan Thomas on the first team. Defensive lineman Makel Williams, linebacker Jaylen Adams, linebacker Kameyon Green, defensive back Justin Lane and defensive back Johnny Cauley were all named to the second team.
Monroe's defensive honorable mentions were Ka'Ron Noird, Jannoris Winkfield and Trayshawn Parker.
Dougherty's honorable mentions included Stantavious Smith, Antonio Culbreath, Nile Lewis, Rodney Gordon, Ja'Marcus Harris, Jimmy Mack, Jordyn Noel, Trenton Williams, Braylen Still and Maurice Davis.
Thomasville head coach Jonathan DeLay was named the Region Coach of the Year.
