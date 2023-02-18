The Dougherty cheerleaders and the Dougherty Trojans pose for a picture after winning the Region 1-AAA basketball championship at Carver High School Friday night. The Trojans beat Monroe 64-58 to take the win.
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes will host first-round state playoff games Wednesday night at the respective schools after the two battled for the Region 1-AAA championship in Columbus Friday night. Dougherty will host Mary Persons (9-17) who lost to Peach County 53-48. Monroe will host Peach County (6-21) in round one after the Dougherty Trojans (15-11) won the boy's region basketball championship Friday night at Carver High School, beating their crosstown rival Monroe 64-58.
The two Albany teams were tied 45-45 heading into the final quarter and the Trojans outscored the Tornadoes 19-13 in the fourth quarter to get the win. Senior guard Jacob Stallworth scored eight points in the fourth quarter and led the Trojans in scoring with 19 points total.
"Tonight’s game was a game to remember," said Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant. "It’s hard to beat a good team with a great coach three times in one season. Trying to adjust to the officiating, it took the right subbing and play calling tonight for us to come out with this victory," he said. "Even though our main players were in foul trouble we had to take chances by allowing them to play with fouls. My assistant coach Ervin Josey said something very vital headed into halftime. He said, 'If we coach scared our kids will play scared.' So we had to trust and believe in our young men. They grew up a little tonight by showing poise and making timely plays. This was the perfect type o game to win heading into the state playoffs. We love these young men and we still have not reached our potential."
Other than Stallworth's 19 points, Jai'on Burns scored in double figures with 14 while Markell Jones added nine.
Monroe was led by Justin Burns with 25 points and An'Drico Jackson scored nine.
The girl's region championship featured the Carver Lady Tigers against Monroe's Lady Tornadoes. No score has been reported. Check back for updates.