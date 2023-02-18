ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes will host first-round state playoff games Wednesday night at the respective schools after the two battled for the Region 1-AAA championship in Columbus Friday night. Dougherty will host Mary Persons (9-17) who lost to Peach County 53-48. Monroe will host Peach County (6-21) in round one after the Dougherty Trojans (15-11) won the boy's region basketball championship Friday night at Carver High School, beating their crosstown rival Monroe 64-58. 

The two Albany teams were tied 45-45 heading into the final quarter and the Trojans outscored the Tornadoes 19-13 in the fourth quarter to get the win. Senior guard Jacob Stallworth scored eight points in the fourth quarter and led the Trojans in scoring with 19 points total.

