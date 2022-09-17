0094.jpg

Dougherty senior wide receiver Larry Lane (9) runs for big yards after catching a pass from quarterback Kam Davis on Friday night against Terrell County in Dawson.

 Joe Whitfield

DAWSON — The No. 8-ranked Dougherty Trojans scored every time they touched the ball in the first half and built a big halftime lead en route to a 46-6 win over the Terrell County Greenwave in front of a large crowd in Dawson.

The Trojans, who led 40-6 at halftime, are now 5-0 on the season. Terrell County falls to 1-3.

