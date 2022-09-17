DAWSON — The No. 8-ranked Dougherty Trojans scored every time they touched the ball in the first half and built a big halftime lead en route to a 46-6 win over the Terrell County Greenwave in front of a large crowd in Dawson.
The Trojans, who led 40-6 at halftime, are now 5-0 on the season. Terrell County falls to 1-3.
Dougherty senior running back Jacob Stallworth scored four touchdowns on the night, three rushing and one on a sideline pass from nine yards out. Dougherty also got two touchdowns from Malik Dixon on passes from quarterback Kameron Davis. Dixon scored on a 55-yard play on a short screen pass. The second touchdown was a short pass to the left side of the line from three yards out.
Davis did not take off running on many plays Friday night because he was working on the short passing game, according to Dougherty coach Johnny Gilbert. Davis did break free for one long run in the second quarter, leading to the first half's final touchdown.
Things didn't go well for the Greenwave from the start. After Stallworth scored his first touchdown, the Trojans kicked off to Terrell County and on the first play, the Trojans got the ball back on a fumble recovery. Two plays later, Stallworth scored his second touchdown within two minutes. After Dixon scored on his 55-yard pass play, the Trojans kicked off and again the Greenwave fumbled. Javian Clay picked up the fumble and the Trojans had the ball at the 11-yard line.
Dougherty senior wide receiver Larry Lane didn't score in this game but definitely had the highlight reel catch of the game. A one-handed diving catch right in front of his teammates kept the Trojan drive alive in the third quarter and brought huge cheers from the sideline. The Trojans were driving deep into Terrell territory when there was a mishap with the snap and the Trojans lost 10 yards. They were facing a fourth down and 25 from the 35-yard line when the Greenwave had two off-sides penalties in a row. With a 4th and 15, Davis hit Lane with a pass down to the three-yard line. One play later Davis threw to Stallworth on the left side of the field for the final touchdown of the game.
The Trojans have an open date next week before they begin region play. The No. 8-ranked Trojans will host No. 6-ranked Crisp County to open region play on Sept. 30 at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Greenwave will be at home again next week when they host Wilcox County.
