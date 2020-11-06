CARROLLTON — Dougherty County cross country runners fared well Friday in the Class AAAA state championship meet.
Westover’s teams had top finishes — the girls were 15th and the boys were 16th — and the Patriots also had the top two individual finishers, Jadon Osei in the girls race and Jared Osei in the boys race.
Jadon Osei was 39th in 23 minutes, 31.17 seconds, and was joined in the top 100 by teammates Anna Plowden (53rd, 24:16.39) and Destiny Love (69th, 25:33.40)
Jared Osei was 31st in 18:49.21, while teammate Kentavious Sessions was 83rd in 20:27.13.
The Dougherty girls finished 22nd behind Gabriella McCoy, who was 57th in 24:37.84.
