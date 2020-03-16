The homecoming queen is also an All-State basketball player. Dougherty High senior Denver Bryant was recently named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State team for Class 4A south after leading her team to a 19-11 season and a spot in the Sweet Sixteen in the state playoffs. Bryant averaged 15.1 points per game with 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.6 steals.
“I was shocked,” Bryant said when she learned of the honor. “I didn’t expect that I would be up there with those girls. Those are some really good basketball players.”
Carver-Columbus' Olivia Cochran was named the Class 4A player of the year and three other region players were also selected including Jelissa Reese and Trinity Jones of the state champion Americus-Sumter Panthers, as well as Carver’s Kionna Gaines.
Dougherty head coach Khadijah Ali is not surprised.
“Denver Bryant is an amazing athlete who works extremely hard and never lets up,” Ali said. “But she doesn’t stop there. She pushes her teammates to do the same. Simply put, she is a difference maker. She deserves all the honors she has received and then some.”
Another honor that Bryant has received is “Most Improved Player” in Class 4A by SandysSpeil.com.
Bryant is a three-sport athlete that also earned All-State honors in softball and was hoping to have a big spring playing baseball for the Trojans. That is on hold now because of the coronavirus. But Bryant is not sitting still.
“I’m still playing travel softball right now,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of information about what is going to happen with the baseball season, but hopefully we get to play.”
Bryant has already signed a college scholarship to play college softball at Auburn University and intends to play only softball and study sports medicine once she gets there.
She is the daughter of Valerie Howell and Darren Bryant.
There are several other Albany area athletes who were named to the GACA all state teams and the Albany Herald is working to get stories on those athletes as well.
