The Dougherty Trojans ended a 17-game losing streak Friday night with a big 40-17 win over Northside of Columbus and one of the main reasons was running back Keionte’ Turner. Turner earns top performer honors this week because he racked up 176 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries to lead Dougherty to that streak-ending loss. It was Turner’s biggest game of the season rushing so far and Dougherty as a team rolled up 322 yards on the ground against Northside’s defense. The rushing game was definitely aided by effective passing from quarterback Justin Moore who completed eight of nine passes for 130 yards. Moore scored two touchdowns on the ground himself.
Another top performer this weekend was Terrell Academy quarterback Blaine Grace. Grace threw four touchdown passes Friday night and rushed for another as the Eagles blew out Piedmont 49-12. Grace hit Jackson Jenkins for a 92-yard pass at the beginning of the game to start the rout. He followed with a 16-yard pass to Landon Torbert a few minutes later and followed that with two passes to Cameron Jones — one for a 23-yard touchdown and then a 34-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first half.
Other notable performances from the weekend include Mitchell County’s Willie Williams who returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and returned a punt for 55 yards for another touchdown in the Eagles’ 61-0 win over Calhoun County. The sophomore running back also returned another punt down to the five and had a rushing 35-yard rushing touchdown called back because of a holding call.
The Pelham Hornets scored a school record 83 points Friday night in beating Stewart County – but with that they only used 20 offensive plays all night long. Starting quarterback Kendrick Patterson threw only two passes during the game.