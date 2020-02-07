The top-ranked, defending state champion Lady Tigers of Carver-Columbus were simply too much for the Dougherty Lady Trojans Friday afternoon, but Dougherty did put a scare into the Tigers during a third quarter rally. The Lady Tigers held on, however, and then took over in the final quarter to post an 81-59 win.
Carver jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter with a full-court press that created turnovers and easy baskets. The Lady Trojans of Dougherty figured out that press in the second quarter and used their speed to get around the Tigers and put points into the basket. Denver Bryant, Kaylin Thompson, Ka’myah St. Rose and Tiana Martin all dribbled through the press in the second quarter. Martin blew past the Lady Tigers on the last play of the quarter and laid up two point just as the buzzer sounded, but the officials ruled she was too late and didn’t count the basket. Dougherty trailed 44-32 at the half.
In the third quarter the Lady Trojans closed the gap to 10 points, 46-36 when St. Rose drilled a three from the corner. Later Bryant closed the gap to eight on a three-pointer and then Thompson closed the gap to six when she grabbed a rebound and raced the length of the court to lay in two more points.
Carver called time to slow Dougherty’s momentum and it worked. From then on Dougherty had trouble finding the bottom of the basket and Carver didn’t miss many more.
“Congratulations to Carver,” said Dougherty head coach Khadjah Ali. “They’re a tough team to play and it’s difficult for us to match up with their post players, but our girls put up a good fight and I’m proud of their effort. We got off to a slow start, but we had a great second quarter run and went into the locker room down 12. We had another run in the third to close it to six, and after that it just seemed like there was a lid on the basket,” the coach added. “At this point in the season we have to make layups and we have to make free throws. We didn’t do a good job of that tonight.”
Bryant led the Lady Trojans with 13 points, Martin scored nine and St. Rose added seven.
Dougherty will play Hardaway Saturday afternoon to decide who is the No. 3 seed coming out of the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.