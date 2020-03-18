Dougherty senior Rod Jones is contemplating his future and working to be prepared for whatever happens after being named the Region 1-AAAA player of the year and named All-State by the Georgia Athletics Coaches Association, Hoopseen, and Sandy Spiel.
“I’m talking to a couple of colleges but I am also thinking about going to a prep school because I haven’t gotten the D-1 recruiting I was hoping for,” Jones said Wednesday afternoon. “I wasn’t really surprised about being ‘All-State’ after they told me I was region player of the year.”
Jones led the Dougherty Trojans to a 16-13 record but won eight in a row at the end of the season before falling to Americus-Sumter in the region championship game and dropping a one-point decision in the first round of the state basketball playoffs. He averaged 22 points per game for the Trojans this season.
“We had a rough start at the beginning of the year,” said Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant. “But Rod bought in to what I was trying to get our team to do. He came to the forefront of our team and took the team to the region championship game and helped Dougherty host a state playoff game in Albany for the third time since 2008. He did that,” the coach said. “He took the team on his shoulders and helped us get there.”
Right now, Jones is out of school because of coronavirus shutdown, but he is still working to get better.
“I’m trying to get bigger and faster for the next level,” Jones said. “Whether it is prep school, JUCO or whatever, I want to be ready. Right now I am looking at the options.”
Jones has had offers from Albany State and is doing a work-out for Chipola College in Floriday soon. He is also talking with the coach from Jacksonville University, but is also considering going to a prep school.
“It’s kind of like redoing your senior year,” Jones said. “I’m considering it because I might be able to get more offers. We just don’t get much recruiting attention here in southwest Georgia.”
“Going to prep school is not a bad thing,” his coach said. “I believe Rod is a Division one guard. He hasn’t had a lot of stability with all the coaching changes and different ways of coaching. I think if he decided to go to prep school it would be good for his development and would have someone there pushing him to get even better.”
Jones said Wednesday that he hopes to make a decision on his future in the next couple of weeks.
“Whatever he decides, Rod has a lot of basketball in front of him,” Bryant said. “His future is bright.”
