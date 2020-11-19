Local high school basketball gets going in a big way Saturday with the Dougherty County Schools Tip-Off Classic at the Albany Civic Center.
The annual showcase features four games, beginning with the Monroe and Lee County girls at 2 p.m., followed by the Dougherty and Westover girls at 3:30 p.m. Two boys games are on deck after the girls matchups — Monroe vs. Lee County at 5 p.m. and Dougherty vs. Westover at 6:30 p.m.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dougherty school system has established regulations for a safe environment for participating teams and fans. The civic center’s seating is arranged in socially distanced pods (for groups of two, three, four or six), which will be sold in limited quantities on Ticketmaster.com. Pods must be purchased in entirety and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Masks are required for all spectators and the facility’s clear bag policy also is in effect.
