They say payback can be harsh, and Wednesday at the Gordon Softball Complex in Albany it was. About a month ago, the Baconton Charter Blazers handed the Dougherty Lady Trojans their first loss of the year in a 10-7 decision in Baconton. Wednesday the Lady Trojans blasted the Blazers, ranked 9th in Class A, 9-1 in five innings.
Senior third baseman Denver Bryant had four plate appearances and had four hits. She homered, she doubled, she stole bases and then she got the final run of the night to invoke the mercy rule. She singled in the bottom of the fifth, stole second and went to third on a bad throw. A few pitches later she rattled the Blazers acting like she was going to steal home and the Blazers thought they had Bryant in a run- down on the third baseline. But one of the Blazers missed the ball and Bryant breezed home to score the final run and end the game.
Shaniya Tinson and Ka’Miya Solomon each had two hits for the Lady Trojans. Bryant had one RBI with that homer and the other RBIs came from Tinson, Solomon and Akimbryah Kendrick.
Junior left hander Jana Lee gave up only one hit and struck out six batters to take the win on the mound for the Trojans. Baconton’s Dale Gilmore suffered the loss.
The win ends the regular season for the Lady Trojans with a 16-4 record. Dougherty will head into the region tournament at Northside in Columbus next week. Northside Columbus is hosting and the favorite to win the region tournament. They are currently ranked #3 in Class AAAA. The Lady Trojans are currently rated #16 in Class AAAA according to MaxPreps.