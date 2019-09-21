The Cairo Syrupmakers scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat the Dougherty Lady Trojans 3-1 Thursday in a big region match-up at the Gordon Sports Complex in Albany.
Dougherty had jumped out in front in the bottom of the first inning with a double and RBI by senior third baseman Denver Bryant, but the Trojans could only manage one other hit, another double by Bryant, against the Syrupmakers the rest of the way. Cairo managed only two hits against the Trojan’s Jana Lee as well, but the Syrupmakers scored one unearned run in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to take the important region win. The Trojans were charged with six errors in the game.
With four games left on the regular schedule the Trojans are now 15-3 on the year and 6-2 in the region. They will travel to Thomasville to face the Bulldogs on Tuesday and then host Baconton Charter at Gordon Sports Complex Wednesday.
Lee County 12 Northside (Warner Robins) 0
The third-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans won another region game Thursday afternoon with a big win over the Northside Eagles 12-0. Senior pitcher Abby Hughes gave up only one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters to take the win on the mound.
Senior catcher Trellis Whaley belted three hits and knocked in two runs to lead the Trojans at the plate. Shortstop Rebekah Cooper doubled and knocked in three runs and Karlee Back added two RBI with two hits. Haley Ross had the other extra base hit for Lee County with a double. Anna Claire Strickland added two RBI while Payton Kierce and Marley Smith each added one.
Saturday in Columbus the Lady Trojans scored three runs in the seventh inning to come from behind and beat Columbus 8-6. Individual stats were not available at press time.
The Lady Trojans will host top-ranked Houston County Tuesday in Leesburg. First pitch is planned for 6 p.m.