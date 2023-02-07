020923_ABH_Dougherty

Dougherty's Markell Jones (15) puts in two points during last week's game against Monroe.

 Joe Whitfield

THOMASVILLE - The No. 8-tanked Dougherty Trojans (13-10, 9-0) escaped Thomasville (11-13, 4-5) with a 45-41 win Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in Region 1-AAA with one game remaining on the regular season schedule.

The Trojans led at the end of each quarter and stayed in control throughout the game, according to head coach Bakari Bryant.

