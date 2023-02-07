THOMASVILLE - The No. 8-tanked Dougherty Trojans (13-10, 9-0) escaped Thomasville (11-13, 4-5) with a 45-41 win Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in Region 1-AAA with one game remaining on the regular season schedule.
The Trojans led at the end of each quarter and stayed in control throughout the game, according to head coach Bakari Bryant.
"We were in control the entire time," Bakari said. "Our biggest lead was 15 points in the third quarter and then a couple of calls here or there shifted the momentum. We had opportunities to spread the lead down the stretch but we missed six free throws in a row."
Jai'on Burns led the Trojans with 18 points, followed by Jacob Stallworth with 10. Anthony Dent led Thomasville with 19 and Jeray Randall added 16.
The Lady Bulldogs of Thomasville won the girl's game by a 50-37 final.
"We simply did not play well," said head coach Khadijah Ali.
Sophomore point guard Jatiana Chambers scored 26 points to lead Dougherty.
Senior night is set for Friday night at Dougherty as the Trojans host Carver. The girl's game tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents